(WXYZ) — Unbeaten Saline, led at quarterback by Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, visits Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, announced his college decision in June.

The Hornets (5-0) have outscored their opponents a combined 190-52 this season.

