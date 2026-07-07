Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia & Sungjae Im commit to 2026 Rocket Classic

(WXYZ) — Two players inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Rankings are the latest golfers to commit to the 2026 Rocket Classic.

According to tournament officials, Sam Burns and Akshay Bhatia will play at the historic Detroit Golf Club at the end of July.

Burns is making his third appearance in the Rocket Classic, and is coming off a runner-up finish at the 2026 U.S. Open.

Other commitments announced Tuesday include Sungjae Im and two-time Rocket Classic winner Cameron Davis.

They join other previously announced commitments including:



Cameron Young – World No. 3

Russell Henley – World No. 5

Wyndham Clark – World No. 8; 2023 and 2026 U.S. Open champion

Xander Schauffele – World No. 14; Two-time major champion

Si Woo Kim – World No. 22

Hideki Matsuyama – World No. 30; 2021 Master champion

Keegan Bradley – World No. 40; 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

Rickie Fowler – World No. 41; 2023 Rocket Classic champion

Tony Finau – 2022 Rocket Classic champion

Aldrich Potgieter – Defending Rocket Classic champion

Ricky Castillo – 2026 Puerto Rico Open winner

Nico Echavarria – 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches winner

Brandt Snedeker – 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic winner

Tickets are available for the tournament, and kids 15 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.