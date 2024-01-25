Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Dan Campbell & Ben Johnson named finalists for NFL Awards

Two Detroit Lions players and two coaches have been named finalists for AP NFL Awards for the 2023 season.

The awards will be presented at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, three days before the Super Bowl.

Below are the finalists from the Detroit Lions.

AP Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Ben Johnson

AP Offensive Rookie of the year: Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs

The other finalists in those categories are below.

AP Coach of the Year



Dan Campbell - Detroit lions

John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens

DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans

Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions

Mike Macdonald - Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken - Baltimore Ravens

Jim Schwartz - Cleveland Browns

Bobby Slowik - Houston Texans

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year