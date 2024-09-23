Sam LaPorta suffers low ankle sprain in win over Cardinals, reports say

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a low ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

LaPorta was blocking downfield late in the second quarter when LaPorta twisted his ankle.

According to Fowler, tests confirmed Monday that the sprain was low, confirming the team's initial thoughts.

LaPorta had a historic rookie season with the Lions but has only caught eight passes on 10 targets this season for 94 yards.

The Lions will have an extra day off as they play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on Sept. 30.

You can watch the game on Channel 7.