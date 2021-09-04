Watch
Sports

Actions

Samson Evans' 3 TDs lifts Eastern Michigan past St. Francis (PA)

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Kirk Irwin/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton argues a call on the sideline during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
FILE Chris Creighton Eastern Michigan Kent St Football
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:21:09-04

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Samson Evans scored three, short rushing first-half touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat FCS-member St. Francis (Pa.) 35-15 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Evans, who finished the game with 11 yards rushing, scored a pair of 1-yard runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead before Jawon Hamilton ploughed in from 2-yards out for a three-score lead in the second.

The Red Flash got on the board when Marques DeShields carried it in from 2-yards out and Samson closed the half with a 4-yard scoring run.

Darius Boone’s 4-yard touchdown run with 8:24 left in the third made it 35-7. Boone ran for 107 yards on 22 carries.

Kahtero Summers caught five passes for 115 yards for St. Francis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Give a child a book and impact a life!