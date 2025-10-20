San Jose Sharks apologize after offensive message appears on board during Hispanic Heritage Night

The San Jose Sharks apologized to fans after an offensive message was displayed on the arena's scoreboard during Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The incident occurred during the team's Hispanic Heritage Night celebration. During the first intermission, fans booed as the scoreboard displayed a message saying: "SJ Sharks fans love ice!! Get 'em boyz!"

The NHL team posted a statement on X later in the game saying the offensively worded message had been externally submitted and was inadvertently displayed.

RELATED STORY | Meta removes ICE-tracking Facebook page at the request of the Justice Department

X/@jessiemae via CNN Newsource Message displayed during the San Jose Sharks game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Hispanic Heritage Night.

The team said the message does not meet the organization's values and was not detected during its standard review process.

The Sharks expressed their deep regrets and said an investigation into the origin of the message is underway.

The Sharks went on to lose the game 3-0 against the Penguins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.