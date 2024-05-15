Sánchez drives in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Marlins beat the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Jesús Sánchez drove in Bryan De La Cruz with a 10th-inning groundout, and the Miami Marlins beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Both starters — Miami’s Ryan Weathers and Detroit’s Reese Olson — allowed three singles in a career-best eight innings. Olson struck out six, and Weathers finished with four strikeouts.

Josh Bell hit a leadoff single in the 10th against Alex Lange (0-3), moving De La Cruz to third. Sánchez then hit a bouncer to second that resulted in a forceout at second base.

A.J. Puk pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save.

Weathers matched a bit of family history; his father, David, allowed three hits in eight shutout innings for the Marlins against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 6, 1993. David Weathers spent most of his 19-season career as a reliever, only starting 69 games.

Weathers didn't allow a baserunner until Wenceel Pérez led off the sixth with a grounder through the infield. Javier Báez then grounded into a double play.

The Tigers put two runners on against Tanner Scott (2-4) in the ninth, including Mark Canha reaching on the game's only walk, but Riley Greene grounded out to end the inning.

The game was completed in 129 minutes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Gio Urshela was activated from the 10-day injured list, and OF Akil Baddoo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Urshela had been out since injuring a hamstring on April 19.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the three-game series on Wednesday. Detroit RHP Casey Mize (1-1, 3.58 ERA) will face LHP Trevor Rogers (0-6, 6.57 ERA).

