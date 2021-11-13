Schedule set for 2021 Michigan high school football semifinals

(WXYZ) — Matchups are set for the 2021 Michigan high school football semifinals on Saturday, November 20.
Winners advance to state championship games at Ford Field on November 26 and 27.
All games start at 1:00 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Rochester Adams (12-0) vs. Grand Blanc (12-0) - at Howell
Sterling Heights Stevenson (10-2) vs. Belleville (11-1) - at Troy Athens
DIVISION 2
Traverse City Central (11-1) vs. South Lyon (12-0) - at Greenville
Livonia Franklin (7-5) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-0) - at Hazel Park
DIVISION 3
St. Joseph (8-4) vs. DeWitt (11-1) - at Vicksburg
Mason (10-2) vs. Detroit King (11-1) - at Wayne Memorial
DIVISION 4
Edwardsburg (12-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) - at Portage Northern
Freeland (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0) - at Lapeer
DIVISION 5
Frankenmuth (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-0) - at Mount Pleasant
Portland (10-2) vs. Marine City (12-0) - at Novi
DIVISION 6
Standish-Sterling (10-2) vs. Lansing Catholic (11-1) - at Clare
Michigan Center (11-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-2) - at Ypsilanti Lincoln
DIVISION 7
Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) 56.111 - at Cedar Springs
Lawton (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) - at Battle Creek Harper Creek
DIVISION 8
Ubly (12-0) vs. Beal City (11-1) - at Mt. Morris
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-1) vs. Hudson (12-0) - at Adrian College