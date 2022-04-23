Scottie Barnes named NBA Rookie of the Year, Cade Cunningham third in voting

(WXYZ) — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday.

Barnes received 378 points (including 48 first-place votes) from the panel of 100 voters, edging out Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, who received 363 points (including 43 first-place votes.)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham finished third in voting with 153 points, including nine first-place votes.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game over 74 games, while Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game over 69 games.

Cunningham, the top overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in 64 games this season, averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.