Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Seattle Seahawks selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Walker was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.

Walker ran for 1,636 yards, second in FBS, and ranked among the nation’s leaders with 19 touchdowns. He had 579 yards rushing in each of his two seasons at Wake Forest and scored 17 touchdowns.