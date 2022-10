(WXYZ) — Sean McDonough, whose 'trouble with the snap' call is forever linked to the ending of the 2015 Michigan State-Michigan game, will be on the ABC broadcast for the 2022 edition of the rivalry game.

McDonough will be joined by analyst Todd Blackledge and reporter Molly McGrath.

ABC, in its final season as a Big Ten television partner, is airing Michigan State vs. Michigan for the first time since 2017. FOX aired the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in each of the previous four seasons.