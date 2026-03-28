See the best photos from the PWHL Takeover Tour in Detroit
See the highlights from the PWHL's Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL Photo by: PWHL