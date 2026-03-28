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See the best photos from the PWHL Takeover Tour in Detroit

See the highlights from the PWHL's Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_10.jpeg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_12.jpg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_11.jpeg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_06.jpeg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_09.jpeg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_08.jpeg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_07.jpeg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_04.jpg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_05.jpg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_01.jpg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_03.jpeg Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.Photo by: PWHL CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_02.jpg Photo by: PWHL

See the best photos from the PWHL Takeover Tour in Detroit

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  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_10.jpeg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_12.jpg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_11.jpeg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_06.jpeg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_09.jpeg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_08.jpeg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_07.jpeg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_04.jpg
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  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_03.jpeg
  • CREDIT PWHL - NY at MTL - March 28_2026_02.jpg

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Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL.PWHL
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