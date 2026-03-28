See the best photos from the PWHL Takeover Tour in Detroit

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Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

Highlights from the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens on March 28, 2026. Photos courtesy PWHL. PWHL

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