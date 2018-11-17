See the full schedule of 2018 MHSAA Football Finals

Cloudy
Clarkston players and coaches celebrate after beating West Bloomfield in the MHSAA Division 1 football championship game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 25, 2017. (Photo by Kacie Hollins/WXYZ-TV)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Division 8: Breckenridge (13-0) vs. Reading (13-0), 10 a.m.
Division 2: Warren De La Salle (11-2) vs. Mona Shores (12-1), 1 p.m.
Division 6: Montague (11-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0), 4:30 p.m.
Division 4: Chelsea (10-3) vs. Edwardsburg (13-0), 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Division 7: New Lothrop (12-1) vs. Madison Heights Madison (13-0), 10 a.m.
Division 1: Clarkston (11-2) vs. Chippewa Valley (13-0), 1 p.m.
Division 5: Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-2) vs. Portland (13-0), 4:30 p.m.
Division 3: Detroit Martin Luther King (11-2) vs. Muskegon (13-0), 7:30 p.m.
