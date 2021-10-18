Sergei Fedorov named an assistant coach for Team Russia at 2022 Beijing Olympics

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Red Wings Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov will be on the coaching staff for the Russian Hockey Team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Fedorov will be an assistant coach with Sergei Gonchar and Alexei Kudashov, and the head coach will be Alexei Zchamnov. The staff was announced by the Russian Hockey Federation on Monday.

The 51-year-old played from 1990 through 2003 with Detroit and played several more seasons with other teams and in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.

He's currently the head coach of CSKA Moscow in the KHL.