Several teams request interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson, DC Aaron Glenn

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions' success is bringing even more interest in their coordinators for potential head coaching jobs, especially with several vacancies heading into the playoffs.

On Monday evening, Tom Pelissero reported that three teams had requested interviews with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and two teams requested interviews with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Pelissero said the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders requested interviews with both men. The Carolina Panthers also requested an interview with Johnson.

Last year, Johnson was one of the top candidates to be a head coach, but he decided to stay with Detroit.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell said both of those guys are more than worthy to be head coach candidates, "but until then, they're with us."