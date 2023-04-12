Shinola to be official timekeeper of Detroit Grand Prix, unveils new watch

Shinola and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear are partnering up for the race's return to Downtown Detroit.

Race officials announced Wednesday that Shinola will be the official timekeeper of the race, and that the watch company is debuting a limited-edition watch.

The Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 05 will also be presented to the winner NTT IndyCar Series race during victory ceremonies on the event's weekend.

Shinola also plans to host pre-race events in Downtown Detroit leading up to the weekend at both its shop in Midtown Detroit and at the Shinola Hotel.

“In just 50 days, the Grand Prix will return to the streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991 so this represents a great opportunity to welcome Shinola Detroit as our Official Timekeeper and help us continue the countdown to race weekend,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Born right here in Detroit, Shinola has become one of the most popular watch brands in the world and the company’s commitment to performance while producing high-quality American products here in the Motor City aligns perfectly with our focus at the Detroit Grand Prix.”

“Shinola is excited to again partner with the iconic and storied Detroit Grand Prix,” Shinola CEO Awenate Cobbina said. “When we started assembling and selling Shinola products in Detroit a decade ago, we recognized the importance of community involvement and supporting the moments that matter to those who call this great American city their home. We’re honored to be part of this lasting and meaningful legacy.”

The winner will get the Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch, while the second and third-place finishers and the driver who gets pole position during qualifying will be presented with a Shinola Runwell watch.

The Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch honors racing's golden era of the 50s and 60s and is a chronograph featuring a racing-inspired tachymeter.

“The Lap 05 is the next chapter of the inspiring Canfield Speedway story that Shinola began telling when we launched Lap 01 nearly two years ago,” Greg Verras, Shinola’s design director of watches, said. “The Canfield Speedway has been a much-beloved collection. This is more than just a beautiful watch – it is an automatic chronograph that required dedicated design creativity, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.”

Tickets are on sale now for the race, which takes place June 2-4 in the heart of Downtown Detroit.