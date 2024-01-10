Should fans wear their Lions Stafford jerseys this Sunday? Here's what they say

Matthew Stafford is returning to Ford Field for the first time since he was traded, and it's a big game as the Lions face the Rams in a Wild Card playoff matchup.

Many fans still have their Stafford jerseys from his 12 years as Detroit quarterback, and fans still wear his jersey to this day.

However, with it being the Lions' first playoff game since 2016 and the first home playoff game at Ford Field, many are wondering if fans should avoid wearing the Stafford jersey.

We took the question to our followers on social media, and hundreds of fans sounded off pretty quickly.

Here's what some of them said:

Dor Bell: "No not this week. It’s Goff's team now. Love Matthew and we cheered for him to win the Superbowl but this week it’s Lions time."

Tanya Morton: "While Matthew Stafford have us 12 years of his blood, sweat, and tears, he is no longer a Lion. We must support our QB and the team players and coaches who got us here now. We can acknowledge him before the game, but once is starts that's where the celebration ends for Stafford. Go Jared and lead us to victory!"

Darlene Tyree: "Nope. Great guy. Love him, and all that. But no. He wouldn't expect it anyway. Lions are our team!"

Mark McDonald: "If they’re Lions’ jerseys, who cares? Unless you’re behind them, it’s a Jameson Williams jersey. No one cared when people wore the dumb Detroit Rams t-shirts. Focus on the game."

Victoria Pittman: "No, he’s not on our team. Welcome him with applause and respect, but support our LIONS!!!"

Ryan Fairchild: "No. Who are you rooting for? Stafford or the Lions? Because in the playoffs, it really can't be both."

Mary Beth O'Mara Frank: "Have a Stafford jersey still but would not wear it to the game. He is no longer a part of this team. We’ll always support him, when he’s not playing our hometown Lions!"

Teresa Ming Robinson: "Who cares what people wear! Maybe that’s the only Lions gear they have. He’s still very much loved in Detroit."

Ellen Cramer: "Get some duct tape and cover up the name, if it’s the only Lions jersey you have and you’re going to the game!!!"

Randy Pack: "Nope. Boo him when the Rams come out the tunnel. Cheer him after the Rams lose. We are playing for a playoff win! We have Stafford his respect when he got traded."