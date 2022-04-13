Watch
Sights and sounds: Red Wings host Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena

Akil Baddoo Ceremonial Puck Drop
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo (center) prepares for a ceremonial puck drop between Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk (7) and Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) prior to an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Detroit. (Photo by Detroit Tigers)
Posted at 9:18 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 21:18:03-04

(WXYZ) — Several Detroit Tigers players headed over from Comerica Park to Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings' Tigers Night festivities on Tuesday.

Eric Haase, displayed his own Red Wings jersey in the Tigers clubhouse earlier in the day, read the Red Wings starting lineup along with Dustin Garneau prior to Tuesday night's game. Haase later joined the TV broadcast to share stories of growing up a Red Wings fan.

Upon their arrival at Little Caesars Arena, Tigers players got to select a Red Wings jersey and visit with the team.

Akil Baddoo was at center ice for the ceremonial puck drop with Dylan Larkin and Brady Tkachuk.

Players watched the game from a suite, joined at one point by Tigers and Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch.

