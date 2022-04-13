Sights and sounds: Red Wings host Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — Several Detroit Tigers players headed over from Comerica Park to Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings' Tigers Night festivities on Tuesday.

Eric Haase, displayed his own Red Wings jersey in the Tigers clubhouse earlier in the day, read the Red Wings starting lineup along with Dustin Garneau prior to Tuesday night's game. Haase later joined the TV broadcast to share stories of growing up a Red Wings fan.

Upon their arrival at Little Caesars Arena, Tigers players got to select a Red Wings jersey and visit with the team.

Akil Baddoo was at center ice for the ceremonial puck drop with Dylan Larkin and Brady Tkachuk.

Players watched the game from a suite, joined at one point by Tigers and Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch.