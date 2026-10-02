Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned ahead of Red Wings' season-opening game against Rangers

DETROIT (AP) — Simon Edvinsson remained unsigned as a restricted free agent the day before the Detroit Red Wings were to open the season at home against the New York Rangers.

Edvinsson did not skate with the Red Wings on Thursday, but the 23-year-old defenseman was seen training with a team in his native Sweden on Wednesday.

“The organization will continue conversations with Simon and his representatives," interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said earlier in the week.

Edvinsson had nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last year, his second full season in the NHL. Detroit drafted him No. 6 overall in 2021 and he has 19 career goals and 60 points in 175 games.

Dylan Larkin, meanwhile, is still in limbo heading into Friday night's opener.

Larkin asked for a trade in the offseason with the franchise mired in a decade-long playoff drought. After he was not traded, the team stripped him of his captaincy. Larkin has been limited during training camp after saying he got hurt working out.

The Red Wings have ruled Larkin out for the first two games with an upper-body injury.

He has five seasons left on the eight-year, $69.6 million contract he signed in 2023. That deal includes a no-trade clause and he initially told the Red Wings he would only accept a move to Florida, Minnesota or Las Vegas. Larkin recently declined to share which teams he’s willing to be traded to.

He has played his entire NHL career in Detroit, which took the former Michigan star with No. 15 draft pick in 2014. Larkin ranks 10th in franchise history in scoring with 643 points. Larkin was an important role player for the United States when it won the Olympic gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games in February.

