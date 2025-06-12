Watch Now
Singer Jordan Davis performing after the Detroit Tigers game on July 11

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are bringing in another artist for Friday Night Party in the Park this summer.

Award-winning country singer Jordan Davis will perform a postgame concert at the ballpark after the Tigers vs. Mariners game on Friday, July 11.

First pitch for the game is set for 7:10 p.m. and then after the game, Davis will perform, kicking off a weekend-long celebration of 25 years at Comerica Park.

“At Comerica Park, our fans make every game unforgettable, and adding a postgame performance by Jordan Davis gives them another reason to stay - and celebrate - long after the final out,” said Asia Gholston, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Vice President of Brand Marketing. “We’re committed to creating experiences that go beyond baseball, making Comerica Park the place to be for great music, community, and memories fans won’t want to miss.”

Fans who have tickets to the game can stay in their seat for the concert or upgrade with a VIP passes that will have premium field access for the concert.

