Sophia Smith wows in her Women's World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment

Andrew Cornaga/AP
United States' Sophia Smith scores her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 10:02:47-04

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women's World Cup.

She made a splash with a pair of goals and an assist in the Americans' 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the tournament.

Smith has had a quick rise on the international stage after missing out on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics.

She rebounded from the disappointment and was named last year's U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and the MVP of the National Women's Soccer League.

