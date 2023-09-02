Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Southfield A&T beats Clarkston in WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Southfield A&amp;T beat Clarkston 20-17 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Posted at 11:48 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 23:48:25-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Southfield A&T beat Clarkston 20-17 in the Leo's Coney Island High School Game of the Week on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!