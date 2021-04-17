Spartan Stadium to host about 6,000 fans for Michigan State spring game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Football team will have about 6,000 fans inside Spartan Stadium for the annual spring football game next weekend.

According to the university, there will be about 6,000 free tickets distributed to the event, and only the lower bowl of Spartan Stadium will be utilized, which goes to about 11% capacity.

"We are excited to be able to welcome a limited number of fans, including for the first time all year, the general public, to Spartan Stadium," MSU Vice President and Athletic Director Bill Beekman said in a release. "There's a buzz building around the Spartan football program and I know our student-athletes and coaches will love to have fans in attendance, with many more tuning in on television and radio. I'd also like to thank our staff who has worked diligently to put together a plan that complies with all of the MDHHS requirements to make this event accessible to our fans."

"We're looking forward to having our Spartan fans watch us live in Spartan Stadium," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. "Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans and we understand that they are a vital part of our program. It's a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about. To be able to take the field with the band playing 'Victory for MSU' and fans cheering will be a great way to complete spring practice."

Face masks will be required indoors and outdoors while on property. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, April 21. Spartan Fund members will be able to access tickets on April 20.

Everyone who gets a ticket must enter an email address to get them and for contact tracing purposes. They will also have to fill out a mandatory health screening 24 hours to the game.

Parking on game day will be free on campus in lots 79, 62, 126 and 63. Lot 124 will be available for accessible parking. Lots open at 12 p.m. and tailgating is not permitted.

