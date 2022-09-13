Spartans guard Jaden Akins underwent foot surgery, expected to miss four weeks

Per a release from the university, Michigan State men’s basketball guard Jaden Akins had surgery on Saturday for a stress reaction in his left foot. The surgery was performed by foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert B. Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Akins is expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.

The Spartans open season on November 8th, which is nearly two months after his surgery, so he is expected to be ready to go when the Spartans need him. Akins' role with the Spartans this season will be significant, as he will fill the voids left by Gabe Brown and Max Christie moving on from MSU.

