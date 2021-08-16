Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Ryan Kreidler promoted to Triple-A Toledo

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers promoted prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Torkelson, Detroit's top-ranked prospect, hit .263 with 14 home runs and 36 RBI in 50 games for Double-A Erie this season. He was promoted to Erie from High-A West Michigan on June 14.

Greene, the Tigers' No. 2-ranked prospect, played 83 games for Erie, hitting .296 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI.

Kreidler, ranked no. 19 among Detroit prospects, hit .260 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI in 87 games for Erie this season.