PHOTOS: See the new Detroit Lions uniforms, including the black alternates

The Detroit Lions have revealed their new uniforms, including black alternates.

Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.02.47 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.50.10 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.50.52 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.51.47 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.43.18 PM.png Photo by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.51.14 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.51.34 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.51.03 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.50.36 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 7.52.06 PM.png Detroit Lions home uniformPhoto by: Jeff Nguyen - Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.02.56 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.03.17 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.06.37 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.03.07 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.03.43 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.03.55 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.03.28 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 8.04.47 PM.png Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 646.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1454.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1511.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 632.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 649.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1127.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1020.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1755.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1039.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 105.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 672.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 114.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 115.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 626.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 2132.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 340.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 915.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 301.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 2401.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 734.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 43.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 28.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 36.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1320.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1364.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1374.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1343.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1211.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1620.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 970.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1621.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 976.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 481.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 523.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 1640.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240307 2024 Uniforms Media Day 946.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions 240306 2024 Uniforms Media Day 534.jpg Detroit Lions reveal new uniformsPhoto by: Detroit Lions

