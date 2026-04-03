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YOUR PHOTOS: Tigers fans show team spirit on Opening Day, wherever they watch

We asked, you answered. These are the pictures Tigers' fans sent us when we asked you to show your Opening Day spirit on our Facebook page.

665935839_35168803292718029_939119323347362830_n.jpg Photo by: Sheryl Kossick 661465673_10244885283253699_8100975856326484598_n.jpg Photo by: Kassie Kretzschmar 662553405_10242675053674764_3372674722587575056_n.jpg Watching on our back porchPhoto by: Sally Eggert Voyles 660916551_10164033414177277_6825673885325701480_n.jpg In the dugout with Dave RozmaPhoto by: Tanya Kohari Harrell 665867773_10233792191006706_4057981996650737681_n.jpg Photo by: Jennifer Zindler 661226285_10241185591439633_8441355957652750951_n.jpg Photo by: Alice Morrison 661488660_10239675287795487_5411918642427105347_n.jpg Photo by: Christie Little 661168388_10162936355373562_4017566606771985184_n.jpg Photo by: Samantha Williams 662270131_10242526367803979_1095611863761711703_n.jpg Photo by: Andrea Schermerhorn 659146879_10231476224990269_7700056309197754003_n.jpg Photo by: Penny Baranowski Goff 661534133_26850261774558831_7882331731642689067_n.jpg Photo by: Sarah Quick 660723946_10232351861279842_2951778386035849066_n.jpg Photo by: Tricia Masson 661540841_10232634573708358_44353691102494515_n.jpg Photo by: Jeanette Campbell Johnstone 665802225_10235812585667810_6550831451701663375_n.jpg Photo by: Stacie Lee 659000052_10106135672759920_5091469408193396613_n.jpg Photo by: Ryan Schroerlucke 662494249_4381891205401945_1572215148389245213_n.jpg Photo by: Joan Lutovsky 661707657_4462554753989731_5196028588078340748_n.jpg Photo by: Jo Ann Spicer 666030648_10163318543287182_1554391491289584750_n.jpg Photo by: Sarah Batson Boyd 662249410_10237526985806694_429247977937570448_n.jpg Photo by: Johnny Rock 658939097_10225476586179913_899933712658928446_n.jpg Photo by: Paul Decker

YOUR PHOTOS: Tigers fans show team spirit on Opening Day, wherever they watch

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Sheryl Kossick
Kassie Kretzschmar
Watching on our back porchSally Eggert Voyles
In the dugout with Dave RozmaTanya Kohari Harrell
Jennifer Zindler
Alice Morrison
Christie Little
Samantha Williams
Andrea Schermerhorn
Penny Baranowski Goff
Sarah Quick
Tricia Masson
Jeanette Campbell Johnstone
Stacie Lee
Ryan Schroerlucke
Joan Lutovsky
Jo Ann Spicer
Sarah Batson Boyd
Johnny Rock
Paul Decker
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