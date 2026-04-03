YOUR PHOTOS: Tigers fans show team spirit on Opening Day, wherever they watch
We asked, you answered. These are the pictures Tigers' fans sent us when we asked you to show your Opening Day spirit on our Facebook page.
Photo by: Sheryl Kossick Photo by: Kassie Kretzschmar Watching on our back porchPhoto by: Sally Eggert Voyles In the dugout with Dave RozmaPhoto by: Tanya Kohari Harrell Photo by: Jennifer Zindler Photo by: Alice Morrison Photo by: Christie Little Photo by: Samantha Williams Photo by: Andrea Schermerhorn Photo by: Penny Baranowski Goff Photo by: Sarah Quick Photo by: Tricia Masson Photo by: Jeanette Campbell Johnstone Photo by: Stacie Lee Photo by: Ryan Schroerlucke Photo by: Joan Lutovsky Photo by: Jo Ann Spicer Photo by: Sarah Batson Boyd Photo by: Johnny Rock Photo by: Paul Decker