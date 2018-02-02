Stan Van Gundy introducing Blake Griffin to more of Pistons offense

Auburn Hills, MI - Blake Griffin made his 24-point debut with the Detroit Pistons Thursday night, and on Friday he had his first full practice with the team. Now the real work begins.

"We just have to be more efficient in our sets. And, you know, having more than five plays, or really four plays to run would be nice," Griffin said after Thursday's game.

Friday's practice was largely focused on just that. Head coach Stan Van Gundy says he used the time to introduce a few more offensive sets. He also said he sat down with Griffin Friday morning to watch tape, and get his input on what plays they can run for him to increase his comfort level in the offense.

"You got a guy like him... You need him to be productive. For them to be productive to have to get them in situations where they're comfortable. I certainly listened to him in terms of... We talked about spacing, where do you want people when you have the ball... To be able to make plays to have to keep people in their comfort zone," Van Gundy said after practice.

Pistons forward Eric Moreland said the team is trying to build on their win in Griffin's first game.

"I think everybody is excited, I think everybody is embracing Blake and he's kind of brought new life. We had a long losing streak and it's the perfect time to get him in and to get some momentum going," said Moreland.

The Pistons host the Miami Heat Saturday.