Stanton and Rizzo help Yankees rally in 9th inning for victory over Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Anthony Rizzo followed with a game-winning single to give the New York Yankees a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Shut out on two hits for eight innings, the Yankees got four in a row off closer Jason Foley (2-1) to start and finish the ninth in a heartbeat.

Aaron Judge opened the inning by bouncing a single through the middle and advanced to second on Alex Verdugo's bunt single toward third. Stanton, who struck out his previous three times up, then lined an opposite-field double into the right-field corner on a 97 mph sinker, leaving runners at second and third.

It was Stanton's first hit this season on a pitch 97 mph or faster.

Rizzo then grounded a single through a drawn-in infield beyond the glove of diving second baseman Andy Ibáñez.

Foley, who grew up on nearby Long Island, had converted 14 consecutive save chances dating to June 18 last year.

Dennis Santana (2-0) worked a hitless inning for the win.

Yankees starter Marcus Stroman was rolling along until he walked three straight batters in the sixth inning, forcing in a run with a free pass to Colt Keith.

Ian Hamilton escaped a bases-loaded jam, and Victor González stranded three Detroit runners in the seventh. González also got a couple of excellent defensive plays from Judge in center field and Rizzo at first base in a 1-2-3 eighth.

Riley Greene had three hits for the Tigers and was robbed of a fourth on a sparkling play by Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe to start the game. Detroit has lost nine of its past 10 games at Yankee Stadium since April 30, 2021.

New York's only hits before the ninth were Volpe's leadoff single in the first, which preceded Juan Soto's double-play grounder, and a two-out single by Gleyber Torres in the second.

Making his first Yankee Stadium appearance, Tigers starter Reese Olson struck out five and walked two in five impressive innings. Mixing his pitches beautifully, the 24-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.70 but is 0-4 in six starts this season after pitching in hard luck with little run support.

Alex Faedo, Andrew Chafin and Shelby Miller held the Yankees hitless over the next three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Gio Urshela (right hamstring strain) is with the team and working out. He is hitting, fielding and going through a running progression. Urshela has been on the injured list since April 20.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday for the first time since getting injured in spring training. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner isn't expected back until at least June. ... INF Jon Berti (left groin strain) was set to go through a pregame workout and potentially come off the injured list Saturday. Berti played third base Thursday in a rehab game with Double-A Somerset and went 1 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts. ... RHP Nick Burdi (right hip inflammation) will pitch Sunday for Somerset and could be reinstated from the IL after one or two minor league rehab outings. ... RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to begin a rehab assignment after throwing live batting practice once or twice more. His next session will be Saturday.

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP Casey Mize (1-0, 3.08 ERA) pitches Saturday afternoon against RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-1, 3.19) in the middle game of the series.

