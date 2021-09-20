Start time of Tuesday's White Sox-Tigers game moved up due to weather

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers announced Monday night the start time of their game Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox would be moved up to 1:10 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. start. The teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

The team says fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can use their ticket for the 1:10 p.m. game or exchange their tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office for any of the three upcoming games against the Kansas City Royals.