Start time of Tuesday's White Sox-Tigers game moved up due to weather

Baseball fans watch the opening ceremony of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians baseball game at Comerica Park, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 19:49:36-04

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers announced Monday night the start time of their game Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox would be moved up to 1:10 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. start. The teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

The team says fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can use their ticket for the 1:10 p.m. game or exchange their tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office for any of the three upcoming games against the Kansas City Royals.

