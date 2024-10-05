Watch Now
Start times announced for Detroit Tigers playoff series against Cleveland Guardians

Sue Ogrocki/AP
The Detroit Tigers run in from the outfield during a baseball workout in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in preparation for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Start times have been announced for the playoff series against the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians in the AL Division Series.

The series will start in Cleveland with Game 1 on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. Game 2 will be on Monday at 4:08 p.m.

Game 3 will be in Detroit and start at 3:08 p.m.

If Game 4 is needed, that will also be in Detroit with first pitch at 6:08 p.m.

The teams will return to Cleveland if needed for Game 5 on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a 4:38 p.m. start time.

The games can be watched on the following channels:

  • Game 1: TBS and Max
  • Game 2: TBS, Max and TruTV
  • Game 3: TBS, Max and TruTV
  • Game 4: TNT and Max
  • Game 5: TBS and Max

This is the first time the Tigers and Guardians will play in the postseason.

