Start times announced for Detroit Tigers playoff series against Cleveland Guardians

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Start times have been announced for the playoff series against the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians in the AL Division Series.

The series will start in Cleveland with Game 1 on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. Game 2 will be on Monday at 4:08 p.m.

Game 3 will be in Detroit and start at 3:08 p.m.

If Game 4 is needed, that will also be in Detroit with first pitch at 6:08 p.m.

The teams will return to Cleveland if needed for Game 5 on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a 4:38 p.m. start time.

Fans, businesses ready for MLB playoffs to return to downtown Detroit

The games can be watched on the following channels:



Game 1: TBS and Max

Game 2: TBS, Max and TruTV

Game 3: TBS, Max and TruTV

Game 4: TNT and Max

Game 5: TBS and Max

This is the first time the Tigers and Guardians will play in the postseason.