DETROIT — Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood is a star.

In the 2021 MHSAA Division 1 state championship game, Underwood threw for 284 yards and five TD.

He was only a freshman.

MaxPreps named him the national freshman of the year.

Underwood has a bright future, and opened the season against Novi in the Prep Kickoff Classic.

He joined us on 7 Action News at 6 for our Leo’s Coney Island Game of the Week.