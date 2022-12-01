Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart has became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game after blowing her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica.

Frappart also had two women as assistants.

Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico complete an all-female refereeing team on the field.

Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States was also working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team.

Frappart has already refereed men's games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League.

She also took charge of this year's men's French Cup final and the 2019 Women's World Cup final for FIFA.