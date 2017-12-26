Stephen Clark on Packers Extra Podcast: Behind enemy lines in Detroit

Jay Sorgi
1:00 AM, Dec 26, 2017

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus
It's the season finale and the longest continuous rivalry in the National Football League - and there are intriguing stories on both sides far beyond the field.

Our Milwaukee sister station WTMJ's Jay Sorgi talked with KTI Country's Karen Dallesandro, TMJ4's Lauren Winfrey and longtime WXYZ-TV anchor Stephen Clark.

These native Detroiters give perspective on the opposite side of the culture of the Packers-Lions rivalry, their memories and thoughts on the fascinating journey of Detroit, the similarities it has to Milwaukee, and their recommendations for Packers fans making the trip to the regular season finale.

