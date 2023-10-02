Steve Yzerman-led Red Wings hope they finally have enough talent to end 7-year postseason drought

The Detroit Red Wings might finally have enough talent to end a seven-year postseason drought, which matches their longest in franchise history. Detroit didn't make the playoffs from 1971 to 1977. Hockey Hall of Famer and team general manager Steve Yzerman provided a desperately needed dose of hope by acquiring goal-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Ottawa in July and signed him to a four-year extension worth about $7.8 million each season. Yzerman also made a series of subtle deals earlier in the summer by adding depth at forward, defense and in goal before making a splash by trading for DeBrincat.

DETROIT RED WINGS

COACH: Derek Lalonde (35-37-10 in debut season).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 12 at New Jersey.

DEPARTURES: F Dominik Kubalik, F Filip Zadina, F Pius Suter, F Oskar Sundqvist, F Adam Erne, D Jordan Oesterle, D Robert Hagg.

ADDITIONS: F Alex DeBrincat, F Daniel Sprong, F J.T. Compher, D Jeff Petry, D Justin Holl, D Shayne Gostisbehere, G Alex Lyon, G James Reimer.

GOALIES: Ville Husso (26-22-7, 3.11, 0.896 save percentage), Reimer 12-21-8, 3.48, 0.890), Lyon (14-9-4, 2.89, 0.912).

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK STANLEY CUP ODDS: 70-1.

LAST SEASON: Finished just under .500 in best season since 2016, the last year the once-proud franchise was in the playoffs, but still ended up in seventh place in the eight-team Atlantic Division. Captain Dylan Larkin had a career-high 79 points and matched a career high with 32 goals. Defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond were solid in their second seasons. Husso emerged as a No. 1 goaltender.

STRENGTHS: Depth. Hall of Famer and team general manager Steve Yzerman made moves in free agency and via trades to add desperately needed talent at forward, on defense and in goal. The Red Wings potentially have more players with NHL experience than roster spots up front, on the back end and between the pipes. That has not been the case in recent years with the rebuilding team.

WEAKNESSES: Lack of a superstar. Detroit has many solid players and some standouts, but it lacks a dynamic player who can change a game and the chances the franchise can finally make the playoffs. The Red Wings haven't had a 40-goal scorer since Marian Hossa in 2009. Larkin and winger Alex DeBrincat could potentially pass the benchmark.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Red Wings might have enough talent to end a seven-year postseason drought, which matches the longest in franchise history (1971-77). Yzerman provided a desperately needed dose of hope by acquiring DeBrincat from Ottawa in July and signed him to a four-year extension worth about $7.8 million annually. While Detroit may have a better record than it did a year ago, the Motor City might have to wait at least another year to experience playoff hockey again.

PLAYER TO WATCH: DeBrincat. The 25-year-old winger, who is from suburban Detroit, is getting paid like a star and he has to produce like one for the team to avoid another rebuilding year. He had 27 goals and 66 points last season in Ottawa, slipping a bit after scoring 41 times the previous year in Chicago to match his career high from the 2018-19 season.

