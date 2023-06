DETROIT — Steve Yzerman is not feeling any mounting pressure to get to the playoffs this season, but he does want to get there sooner than later.

The Red Wings general manager held his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, saying he's talked to the "vast majority" of teams about the trade market. Yzerman wants to add to Detroit's young core, and does not want to move assets for 3-4 year rentals.

Brad Galli has more in the video player