Steve Yzerman says Moritz Seider will have every opportunity to make Red Wings opening night roster

Posted at 9:57 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 21:57:53-04

Moritz Seider has done all he can to prove he's good enough outside the NHL.

The 20-year-old defenseman has shown Steve Yzerman a lot of growth in his game. The Red Wings GM expects some learning, but has been impressed with the first-rounder.

"Moritz (Seider) will get every opportunity in the preseason. We'll play him a lot in the preseason to get him as comfortable as he can be to potentially start the regular season," he said Wednesday.

Yzerman said the Red Wings will start the year carrying eight defenseman.

