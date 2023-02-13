Super Bowl 58 odds: Where do the Detroit Lions stand?

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are often among the worst odds to win the Super Bowl, but after a winning season and high expectations, oddsmakers think they have a better chance next season.

DraftKings released the 2023 NFL betting odds overnight after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. It shows the Super Bowl odds for every team next season.

The Detroit Lions are +3000 to win the Super Bowl, which puts them tied for the 11th best with the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

That means a $10 bet on the Lions right now would win $300.

Last year, DraftKings had the worst odds to win at +10000, and in 2020, they had the second-worst odds.

DraftKings has the Chiefs with the best odds – +600 – followed by the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

The worst odds, according to DraftKings, are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans – both at +20000