Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham receives 'Spirit of Detroit' award

Light Snow
HI: 39°
LO: 28°
DETROIT - Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham is back home in Detroit and received the 'Spirit of Detroit' award from City Council.
"I never won a championship growing up, so this one meant a lot to me," he said. "I appreciate this, for real. I really do."
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW OR BY CLICKING HERE
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.