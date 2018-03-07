Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham receives 'Spirit of Detroit' award

8:56 PM, Mar 6, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT - Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham is back home in Detroit and received the 'Spirit of Detroit' award from City Council. 

"I never won a championship growing up, so this one meant a lot to me," he said. "I appreciate this, for real. I really do."

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW OR BY CLICKING HERE

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top