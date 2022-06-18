Super Bowl champion Sean Murphy-Bunting gets jersey retired at Chippewa Valley High School

Sean Murphy-Bunting won a Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before he made it to the NFL though, he was a graduate of Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township. He returned home to host a camp for local young football players, but was surprised with something special as well.

Here's live TV for ya. We were doing our 5pm hit & Sean Murphy-Bunting was being surprised w/ a jersey retirement. We dropped our content plan on a whim & went w/ it live. We were all caught off-guard & winging it, including Sean & Scott Merchant 😂 they rolled w/ it like champs. pic.twitter.com/WSEDCOr26G — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 16, 2022

When greeting campers at midfield, Scott Merchant, head coach at Chippewa Valley, surprised the former Big Red with his No. 1 jersey being frame and set to retire in his former school.

Live at 6 on @wxyzdetroit: Sean Murphy-Bunting discusses his jersey retirement, being back on his home field at @cvhs_bigreds, & the un-retirement of Tom Brady.



SMB's Lombardi Trophy makes an appearance as well. pic.twitter.com/DNA8IgkZEK — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 16, 2022

Murphy-Bunting said he was taken aback, but honored by the special surprise. He spoke with Jeanna Trotman about what the return home means to him and what to expect in his fourth year in the NFL. He included a special message to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.