Super Bowl champion Sean Murphy-Bunting gets jersey retired at Chippewa Valley High School

Sean Murphy-Bunting hosting camp at Chippewa Valley
Posted at 11:14 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 23:14:18-04

Sean Murphy-Bunting won a Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before he made it to the NFL though, he was a graduate of Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township. He returned home to host a camp for local young football players, but was surprised with something special as well.

When greeting campers at midfield, Scott Merchant, head coach at Chippewa Valley, surprised the former Big Red with his No. 1 jersey being frame and set to retire in his former school.

Murphy-Bunting said he was taken aback, but honored by the special surprise. He spoke with Jeanna Trotman about what the return home means to him and what to expect in his fourth year in the NFL. He included a special message to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

