Governor asks everyone stand for anthem before Super Bowl, even those watching at home

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is asking everyone in his state to stand for the national anthem before Super Bowl LII on Sunday — even those watching from their living rooms.

McMaster, a Republican, signed an official proclamation declaring Sunday, Feb. 4 "Stand For The Flag Super Bowl Sunday." The encourages "all South Carolinians to stand for the national anthem before Super Bowl LII to honor the service and sacrifice of generations of men and women of the United States Armed Forces."

"I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday. #IStand," McMaster wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump took aim NFL players who chose to kneel during the national anthem in protest at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama in September, using expletives to describe such players. Trump's comments turned a small movement among NFL players to explode, as more than 100 players made some sort of protest in the days following his comments.

It's unclear if any players on the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles will protest the anthem on Sunday, though Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins has raised a fist during the anthem at points this season.

Pop singer P!NK will sing the national anthem prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

