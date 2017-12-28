What you need to know about Super Bowl LII in February 2018

Super Bowl LII (52), the NFL's championship game, will be played in a dome in Minneapolis this February.

The big game's teams haven't been determined yet, but here are the day's logistics. It takes place Feb. 4, 2018.

The location

U.S. Bank Stadium is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a dome, so if temps are low, the more than 66,000 fans will stay warm. The location of the 2018 game has been known since it was announced four years ago after a host selection process.

The security

The City of Minnesota has been planning security around the big game for years. It took 41 planning groups to put together the security plan, according to TwinCities.com. The event is categorized by the government as being of the highest threat level to public safety, so extreme measures of protection will be in place. Federal funds will be allotted for security. There will be thousands of uniformed and undercover police and the security plan is enacted for a full 10 days around the event, beginning Jan. 26, according to TwinCities.com.

The music

Grammy-award winning singer Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Last year's halftime show, featuring Lady Gaga, was the most-watched halftime performance in history because the game was streamed on so many platforms in addition to airing on television. In the past five years, fans have seen Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Katy Perry, Missy Elliot, Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more on the halftime stage.

The weather

The 2018 Super Bowl event will take place in possibly the coldest city ever selected for the big game. It will be inside the U.S. Bank Stadium dome, but fans will still need to bundle up before descending upon Minneapolis. The city has an average high temperature of 23.7 degrees in February. (Super Bowl games on average are played in warmer-weather states such as Louisiana, Florida and California.)

The media

For Super Bowl LII, the giant Mall of America will host media day events and press conferences. The annual Super Bowl Experience, a traveling event open to the public, will be at the Minneapolis Convention Center from Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2018. It includes experiencing the NFL in virtual reality, autographs from NFL players, photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, NFL flag clinics and more. Super Bowl Experience tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for children 12 and younger, and $55 for a fast past.

The future

In 2019, the Super Bowl is set to be played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2020 the game will be in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

