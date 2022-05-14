Watch
Sports

Actions

'Superman' co-stars, football hero Eric LeGrand carry on Christopher Reeve's legacy at Motor City Comic Con

A special edition Superman comic book is available at Motor City Comic Con to raise funds for former Rutgers football standout Eric LeGrand's Team LeGrand Blue as a way to honor the legacy of Christopher Reeve and the Christopher &amp; Dana Reeve Foundation.
Superman variant cover
Eric LeGrand Brad Galli
Posted at 9:40 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 22:01:03-04

NOVI, Mich. — A collision of two popular worlds, football and comic book movies, found a unique bond to carry on the legacy of the late Christopher Reeve at Motor City Comic Con.

Eric LeGrand, a former Rutgers football player who suffered a spinal injury in 2010, works with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. In Novi throughout the Comic Con weekend, 'Superman' co-stars are gathering for a reunion to help raise money for the foundation.

A special edition Superman '78 comic cover was remade to feature Superman in Detroit. Copies are being sold with some of the proceeds going to the foundation's efforts.

LeGrand talked with WXYZ about the journey to learning about Reeve, and why he feels it was his duty to pick up the baton and help find a cure for paralysis.

WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!