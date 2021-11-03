Suzuki, Allen lead Canadiens to 3-0 win over Red Wings

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Tuesday night.

Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their previous four games — all on the road. Allen got his 23rd career shutout.

Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.

Montreal scored 2:06 after the opening puck drop as Suzuki got his first batting in his own rebound.

Anderson doubled the Canadiens’ lead midway through the first period as he entered Detroit’s zone from the left side all alone and beat Nedeljkovic with a his shot from the faceoff circle.

After allowing the two early goals, Nedeljkovic rallied in the second and third periods to give Detroit a chance at a comeback.

With Tyler Bertuzzi (unvaccinated) and Dylan Larkin (personal reasons) out of Detroit’s lineup, the Red Wings couldn’t solve Allen.

Gallagher’s empty-netter sealed Montreal’s second win of the season over Detroit.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Boston on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night in the second of a five-game homestand.