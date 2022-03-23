Watch
Swedish surprise: Steve Yzerman called Oskar Sundqvist with Nicklas Lidstrom on the phone

Newly-acquired Red Wings forward Oskar Sundqvist said Tuesday when Steve Yzerman called to welcome him to Detroit, he surprised him by also including Nicklas Lidstrom in the conversation.
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 22, 2022
DETROIT — Steve Yzerman surprised newly-acquired Oskar Sundqvist with a phone call - and a conversation with Nicklas Lidstrom

"It was a nice surprise and it was awesome to talk to him," Sundqvist said.

The Swedish-born forward said he got to meet Lidstrom too.

