Tarik Skubal: 'I would love to return' to Detroit, hopes team is involved in free agency negotiation

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal said he would love to spend his whole career in Detroit and hopes the team is involved in free agency.

Speaking to Pardon My Take on Friday, Skubal talked about how he was emotional leaving the Tigers' clubhouse after being traded, crying as he said goodbye.

"I'm crying in a clubhouse with a bunch of other grown men saying bye to people giving everyone a hug," he said.

Skubal said that the Tigers' season wasn't supposed to go the way it's gone so far, and that he thought the Tigers had a World Series team

It sucks fo rme, too. This wasn't the way the season was supposed to go. Going into the offseason, the people we acquired through free agency and who we signed, I'm like this is the world series team.

"This is the team I'm going to win a world series and beat anybody. You know, doesn't matter what's going on," he said.

Skubal said that he hopes the Tigers are involved in negotiations in November once the playoffs are done, adding that he would "love to return."