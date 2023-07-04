Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tarik Skubal returns for Tigers after 11-month absence, Tyler Alexander goes on 60-day IL

Tarik Skubal Tigers Baseball
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Tarik Skubal Tigers Baseball
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 19:59:27-04

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Skubal was Detroit’s best starter in 2022, going 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts. Skubal struck out 117 batters in 117 2/3 innings.

However, an elbow strain ended his season on Aug. 1 and he didn’t pitch again until starting a rehab assignment on June 4. He made five starts, split between Class A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, before returning to Detroit.

To make room for Skubal on the active and 40-man rosters, LHP Tyler Alexander was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV