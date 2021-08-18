Watch
Tarik Skubal scheduled to start for Tigers against Shohei Ohtani, Angels

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:47:47-04

Los Angeles Angels (60-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-63, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-10, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +121, Angels -140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Los Angeles will play on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .282.

The Angels have gone 28-31 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .418 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .637 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-2. Mike Mayers earned his third victory and Jo Adell went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Gregory Soto took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .637.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (back).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

