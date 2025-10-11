Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tarik Skubal sets MLB Postseason record with 7 consecutive strikeouts

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal set a new Major League Baseball postseason record during game five of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners.

During the course of the game, Skubal struck out seven straight batters.

Starting with the third out of the bottom of the second, Skubal went on to strick out:

  • Victor Robles swinging
  • J.P. Crawford swinging
  • Randy Arozarena swinging
  • Cal Raleigh swinging
  • Julio Rodriguez swinging
  • Jorge Polanco swinging
  • Eugenio Suarez swinging

Skubal struck out 13 batters through six innings, ending the sixth by striking out Cal Raleigh with a 101 mph fastball on his 99th pitch of the game. That was the end of his game.

