Tarik Skubal sets MLB Postseason record with 7 consecutive strikeouts

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal set a new Major League Baseball postseason record during game five of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners.

During the course of the game, Skubal struck out seven straight batters.

Starting with the third out of the bottom of the second, Skubal went on to strick out:



Victor Robles swinging

J.P. Crawford swinging

Randy Arozarena swinging

Cal Raleigh swinging

Julio Rodriguez swinging

Jorge Polanco swinging

Eugenio Suarez swinging

Skubal struck out 13 batters through six innings, ending the sixth by striking out Cal Raleigh with a 101 mph fastball on his 99th pitch of the game. That was the end of his game.