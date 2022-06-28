Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tarik Skubal starts as Tigers visit Giants to open two-game series

Tarik Skubal Tigers Red Sox Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charles Krupa/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tarik Skubal Tigers Red Sox Baseball
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 16:10:30-04

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West)
San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-5, 3.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -197, Tigers +166; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

San Francisco is 20-16 in home games and 39-33 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Detroit has an 11-22 record in road games and a 28-44 record overall. The Tigers have a 14-34 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .265 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 9-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .195 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.66 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!